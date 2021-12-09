It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Nuggets beat the Nuggets last night 120-114 in overtime, with Nikola Jokic taking over in the final minutes of regulation and overtime to erase a late New Orleans lead. The Joker is a master of making plays with craftiness instead of heroic exertion, so he’s probably not that exhausted today, but the Spurs can hope that playing an overtime game the previous day will have some effect on Denver. The backcourt of Dejounte and Derrick will have to get off to a quick start tonight, and Jakob Poeltl will have a difficult test defending the Joker tonight. This will be a fun game to watch.

Game Prediction:

The writer of this story will be in the stands tonight, cheering on the home team. It’s a bit of a birthday celebration.

A drawerful of crafty moves

Create profit like a stock broker

Because when he finds his grooves

Nobody can stop the Joker

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

December 9, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.