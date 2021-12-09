It’s beginning to look a lot like Spursmas

I have said since I was young boy that south Texas has two seasons — summer...and mud. And I realize it’s been like 78 degrees with humidity here in San Antonio over the last week. The temperature finally dropped enough to warrant a denim jacket this week, and holiday decorations in Casa Duarte have begun.

To be clear, I am not the decorator in my house. I wasn’t even second in command when there were just the two of us. But now, with a third grader in the mix, I am simply the guy with the ladder. I pull the holiday boxes down and bring them into the house. I string the lights (while more than one person points out the “slack”), and that’s about it.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. As Bill Cosby once said, “I’m not the boss of my house. I don’t know how I lost it, I don’t know when I lost it, I don’t really think I ever had it. But I’ve seen the boss’s job...and I don’t want it!” Amen.

That said, the Christmas decorations in my home have taken a distinctive Spursian turn over the last few years, and from a most unlikely source — my mother-in-law.

My mother-in-law, who is not from Texas and not a sports fan of any kind, has taken shine to my obsession with my hometown team. She moved here six years ago to be near her only granddaughter and came over after work one day and said to me, “You’re a Spurs fan. Have you heard of this Tim Duncan fella? He seems to be a big deal.”

Over the years, she has fueled my passion by stitching Spurs patches onto my Converse ( a yearly birthday ritual so I have fresh sneakers at the top of each season), bought my wife and I tickets and then babysat so we can attend games, and, over the years, also started peppering my home with Spurs holiday memorabilia.

And now every year, I get a little more excited for the holidays. Everywhere you turn in my house, there is a Spurs logo. Pair that with our annual holiday game run (this year it’s the Star Wars game) and the Silver & Black are now a permanent fixture in our holiday plans.

How do you decorate for the holidays? Are the San Antonio Spurs part of your tradition?

