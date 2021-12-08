The San Antonio Spurs have assigned Jock Landale to the G League

The San Antonio Spurs have announced they have assigned rookie center Jock Landale to the Austin Spurs.

After an unfortunate preseason concussion and a stint in COVID protocols put him behind schedule, Landale has struggled to carve out a role within San Antonio’s rotation.

This stint in the G League should allow Jock to build some confidence and rhythm behind consistent minutes and a more defined role, two things the first-year player hasn’t seen with the big league club.

The six-eleven Aussie has made just eight appearances for the Silver and Black this season, averaging 2.5 points per contest on 80% shooting while doing most of his damage during garbage time.

PATFO inked the 26-year-old to a two-year minimum deal this offseason after the stretch-five helped the Australian National Team bring home their first-ever bronze medal at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Spurs have also transferred two-way contract signee Joe Wieskamp to their Austin affiliate. The rookie wing has averaged 16.0 points across seven games in the G League this season.

The Austin Spurs return to action as they hit the road for a date with the Texas Legends at the Comerica Center this Thursday. You can catch this interstate matchup at 7 PM CT on ESPN+ and BSSW+.