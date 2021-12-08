Derrick White shines in Spurs’ loss to the Knicks

The Spurs attempted numerous times to get themselves back in the game but ultimately ran out of gas against the hot-shooting Knicks. Derrick White led the team with a season-high 26 points on 9-18 shooting with 7 assists and 6 rebounds while Dejounte Murray poured in 15 with 7 assists and 7 rebounds. Jakob Poeltl and Doug McDermott also contributed 13 points apiece for the night.

Derrick White continued his solid play providing volume shooting and working both ends of the floor last night. White and Murray continue to log big minutes for the Spurs’ backcourt this season as leaders for the team on defense and offense.

"It has really clicked for him these last 5 or 6 games."@Dwhite921 finishes with a season-high 26 points in the @Spurs loss to the Knicks. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/A7FISycRYx — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) December 8, 2021

If you’ve ever played pickup basketball, sometimes there’s a sequence where you suddenly find the ball in your hands, and you just react and squeeze your way to the basket for a semi-reverse layup, and your teammates are surprised it went in. Poeltl snaking his way in for this bucket felt like one of those sequences.

Jakob is gettin' fancy with it pic.twitter.com/OwWFlzVzRb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

Here, Lonnie Walker IV drove to the basket and found Drew Eubanks for the emphatic dunk. Mountain Drew is good for at least one of these per game.

Lonnie to Drew for the SLAM DUNK!!! pic.twitter.com/3B062uRSs4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

This is the same play but from a different angle. You can almost feel more anger coming from Eubanks.

The good guys only shot 12-31 from three tonight, but Doug McDermott drained 3 out of 7 as the Spurs expect him to on a nightly basis. This left-leaning shot at the buzzer for dramatic emphasis was a great way to finish the first quarter.

MCBUCKETS FOR 3!!!@dougmcdermott drains a triple at the to tie! pic.twitter.com/UnOEfAtIF3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

Dougie Mcbuckets continues to show that he is not just a three-point specialist. Here, he makes a dazzling left handed bucket by kissing the ball high off the glass.

Doug makin' it look easy out there pic.twitter.com/EHGPrNLsLM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

You bring that stuff into Blockab’s house and he’ll return to sender immediately–and please take off your shoes before you come in. Last night, Poeltl had 3 blocks and continues to anchor the Spurs’ interior defense to the tune of 1.6 blocks per game this season.

❌ POELTL REJECTION ❌ pic.twitter.com/4nnJGrLpfQ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

This spectacular alley-oop to Dejounte Murray was brought to you by Lonnie Walker the Fourth. Walker only had 2 assists last night, but they were both glorious dimes to his teammates for dizzying dunks. As always, Walker teases Spurs fans with his effortless, gliding style on the court.

DJ got for this one! pic.twitter.com/ssjjOw9ykn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White played hot potato early on with Poeltl “losing” the game because he was caught with the spud in his hands in the end and had no choice but to drop it in the bucket for 2. Poeltl’s offensive game may be limited, but he does the little things well and always runs the floor for easy buckets. It’s no accident that he’s averaging a career-high 12.3 points per game this season.

Jakob ➡️ Derrick ➡️ Jakob for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ZoP2WCreCF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2021

Next up, the Spurs will stay at home and try to make a new winning streak by taking on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, December 9, 2021.