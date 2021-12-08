Josh Primo’s Monday stat line only second in NBA history

As mentioned in Tuesday’s Open Thread, Thaddeus Young grabbed his 1,500th steal. Adding three steals of his own, Josh Primo, the twelfth pick of the last summer’s draft, also added four blocks, two rebounds, and five points to his stat line.

Primo is only the second eighteen-year-old to record four blocks and three steals since Dwight Howard.

Only two 18-year-olds EVER in NBA history with 4+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game:



Dwight Howard - 2004

Josh Primo - Tonight — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) December 7, 2021

Howard, who turns thirty-seven today, pulled the four block/three steals in his first NBA game on November 3, 2004, a month before his nineteenth birthday.

Primo’s matching feat comes just weeks before he turns nineteen, later this month on Christmas Eve.

Happy birthday, Dwight. Meet Josh Primo. If you haven’t heard of him yet, consider yourself warned.

