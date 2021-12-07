Keldon Johnson is out for the game after suffering an ankle sprain against the Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Keldon Johnson will not return to the contest tonight after suffering a right ankle sprain while backpedaling into Jakob Poeltl late during the second quarter.

Keldon Johnson will not return to the game tonight after suffering an ankle sprain, per Spurs PR. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) December 8, 2021

Johnson recorded five points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in just under 15 minutes before making his way to the locker room with head athletic trainer Will Sevening.

The third-year forward changed shoes and tried to give it a go to start the second half but was noticeably sluggish on the court and headed back to the locker room within a few minutes.

Although the Silver and Black trail the New York Knicks by five points with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter, head coach Gregg Popovich and crew still have plenty of time to turn things around.