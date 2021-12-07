It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Knicks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

They say that all good things must come to an end, and the Spurs winning streak ended last night in Phoenix when Chris Paul did Chris Paul stuff to close out the game and put a lid on the Silver and Black’s journey of destruction through a murderer’s row of tough teams. Tonight they face the Knicks, who are on a three game losing streak, and are looking to get right against a tired Spurs squad. Last night saw good games from Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, and a semi-breakout performance from rookie Josh Primo. If Primo isn’t back in Austin tonight, it might be time to give him some extended run against the Knickerbockers.

Game Prediction:

The basketball will be dribbled exactly 926 times during tonight’s game. (Not counting warmup dribbles before free throw attempts.)

If there’s a Madison Square Garden

Could there be a Hamilton Round Arena

Where you could see James Harden

Sing a song of Funky Brown Medina?

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knickerbockers

December 7, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.