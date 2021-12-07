Thaddeus Young snags his 1,500th steal

The San Antonio came up short in Phoenix last night and end their road trip 2-1, but the night was not a total loss as big man Thaddeus Young grabbed his 1,500th steal.

Thaddeus Young is now the third active player (James, Westbrook) with 13,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, & 1,500 steals. — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) December 7, 2021

He is sixth among active players, and as Spurs announcer Dan Weiss posted, Young is the third active player behind LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with 13,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, and 1,500 steals.

As of late, Thaddeus has been the Spurs go to behind Jakob Poeltl leaving Drew Eubanks on the bench a little more often.

