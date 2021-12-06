San Antonio versus Phoenix, Final Score: Spurs winning streak ended by Suns, 108-104

They say all good things must come to an end, and that rings true for the Spurs 4-game winning streak. After getting out to an 11-point lead, the now 20-4 Phoenix Suns, did what they do to most teams. The Spurs could only muster 15 points in the second quarter, and after a valiant comeback from down 16, Chris Paul and Co. proved to be too much. Putting the game away for good once a 91-91 tie was broken — ending the Spurs winning streak 108-104.

Once again, Dejounte Murray led the way with 17 points, while adding 14 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Bryn Forbes and Joshua Primo came up big off the bench. Bryn was second on the team in scoring with 15 and Primo had 4 blocks and 3 steals in a mere 18 minutes. For the Suns, Chris Paul went for 21 points and 10 assists on 9-18 shooting, with Jae Crowder not too far behind with 19 points on 7-14 shooting.