Dejounte Murray nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA has named San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray one of five nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week.

The sixth-year floor general averaged 20 points, 9.7 boards, and 9.3 assists as the Spurs went 3-0. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) December 6, 2021

Though Donovan Mitchell ultimately took home this weekly honor, Murray averaged 20 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while leading the Spurs to a 3-0 record over the Wizards, Blazers, and Warriors.

DeMar DeRozan is the last player to win Western Conference Player of the Week for the San Antonio, and the four-time All-Star just so happened to receive Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the Bulls.

Dejounte is a first-time nominee for this award, but he could very well walk away with this hebdomadal hardware if the Silver and Black continue to extend their season-best four-game winning streak.

The stringy floor general faces a difficult individual matchup against Mikal Bridges as San Antonio squares off with the shorthanded Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center tonight.