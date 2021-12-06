It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Something unexpected on Saturday night. The Spurs went into one of their patented extended scoring droughts against the high-flying Warriors on their home court and gave up a lead late in the fourth quarter, but here’s the unexpected part: they pulled themselves together and outscored Golden State 9-1 in the final two minutes to secure a 112-107 victory. This wasn’t the prettiest victory of the year for the Silver and Black, but it was the best, knocking off the team with the best record in the league, one that had just ended an 18 game win streak for the Phoenix Suns.

Tonight, the Silver and Black face Phoenix, and even though Devin Booker is out, this will be a real test for the good guys. Can they continue their Miley Cyrus wrecking-ball path through the Western Conference contenders and secure their 5th win in a row? Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Chris Paul will look one direction while passing the ball in a different direction, at least once during the game.

The ancient point god Chris Paul

Plays in the land of the Saguaro

To secure a win you must give all

But also play the Knicks tomorrow

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

December 6, 2021 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.