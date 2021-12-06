Spurs fans weigh in on Pop’s possible record

Just two weeks ago I posted that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich may indeed not surpass Lenny Wilkins or Don Nelson’s regular season win records by the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

An four-game winning streak involving home wins against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards and road wins against Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors (both ending double-digit at home win streaks for those two Western Conference opponents) has put the Spurs back on track for 30 wins this season.

It may not be enough to get the Silver & Black into the post season, not might it be short of having pans jumping for joy, but it will be enough for Pop to become immortalized once and for all as the winningest coach in all NBA history, a feat not soon to be reached again. (Heck, it might even eclipse Steph Curry’s eventual “most threes in history” record, but then again, it’s Steph Curry...)

So, with a quarter of the season completed, it’s as good a time as any to check our collective pulse.

What do you think, Pounders? Will the good guys keep improving paving the way for Pop to get the eighteen remaining wins he needs?

Poll Will Spurs land the necessary wins for Pop to take the regular season wins record? The Spurs look good, I think they are going to get there.

I love my Spurs, but this streak isn’t going to last and they will regress to their Thanksgiving week selves. vote view results 90% The Spurs look good, I think they are going to get there. (28 votes)

9% I love my Spurs, but this streak isn’t going to last and they will regress to their Thanksgiving week selves. (3 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.