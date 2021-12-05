What we learned from the Spurs win over the Warriors

It’s been a great weekend for me as an armchair supporter. I guess you could call it a return to form of sorts. Because on an emotional level, I had seen my reactions slip. I was becoming strangely indifferent to whenever the teams I support scored. Not that I didn’t care. But compared to how crazy I can go watching a football or basketball game, I kind of cooled off in recent months.

The football team I support, Liverpool Football Club, has become so incredibly good that winning games doesn’t feel like it used to. It’s the norm, kind of. In late October, they beat their arch rivals, Manchester United, five goals to none at Old Trafford. A couple of years ago, it was a completely unimaginable for such a thing to happen. These days, I’m not even surprised.

When I watch the San Antonio Spurs play basketball my reactions to them scoring also have not as been as emotional as I had known them to be. I guess it’s because I’ve been watching the games with no real expectation. It’s really the first season ever for me in which the result of each game is less important than individual player development. It’s an interesting experience, but I must admit it makes me feel a bit incomplete. I would like to return to going crazy whenever I watch the Spurs or Liverpool play.

Saturday, my emotional reactions came back with a bang. Well, three bangs, actually. In the afternoon, I was watching Liverpool visit the Wolverhampton Wanderers. After striker Diogo Jota had probably the miss of the season, the game went into stoppage time a scoreless draw. Four minutes into stoppage time, “supersub” Divock Origi scored the winning goal for Liverpool – and I exploded! My wife wasn’t at home, but you can ask the neighbors. After the game, I was so on fire that I didn’t even go to bed before the Spurs game. Over here in Germany, it was 2.30am when it started. And I stayed up the entire time.

Fortunately, my emotionality carried over into that game. When Derrick White stripped Stephen Curry of the ball and then went coast to coast for an and-one in the first quarter, I exploded again. You can ask my wife. She was home by then, asleep in the other room – until she wasn’t. Two hours later, when Derrick hit that three in crunch time, I managed to bite my lip while punching the air like a madman. What a day!

Takeaways