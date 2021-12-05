Pop is eighteen wins from owning the all-time regular season top spot

The Spurs went into San Francisco last ight and took care of business against Steph Curry and the Warriors breaking Golden State’s home game winning streak. That is twice in a row the Spurs have ended double-digit home game winning streaks after knocking off Portland last Thursday night.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs eighteen more wins to pass both Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Monday night when the Spurs face the Suns in Phoenix.

Go Spurs Go!

