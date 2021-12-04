It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After a blowout win over the short-handed Blazers on Thursday, the Spurs are on the west coast again tonight to face the Warriors, who ended the Phoenix 18-game winning streak late last night with a 118-96 drubbing of the Suns. They have to be favored to snuff out another winning streak tonight, although it’s the much shorter streak of the young Spurs squad, who have beaten the Celtics, Wizards and Blazers in the last week. The Silver and Black, led by Jakob Poeltl’s elite rim protection and improving shooting have played well recently, but a win against what is probably the best-playing team in the league this year might be to much to expect. Or is it? Let’s watch them play and find out.

Game Prediction:

Stephen Curry will shimmy while the ball falls through the hoop at least once during the game.

Beware of the monster called Curry

Any open shot for him is a gimme

He sinks them from anywhere without worry

And celebrates with a shoulder shimmy

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

December 4, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS



