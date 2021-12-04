 clock menu more-arrow no yes

San Antonio trio leads the Austin Spurs to 1-1 week against the Greensboro Swarm

Cacok had two big games, and Wieskamp and Primo each had an inconsistent week.

By Marilyn Dubinski
Greensboro Swarm v Austin Spurs Photo by Chris Covatta/NBAE via Getty Images

The Austin Spurs had a short week which featured back-to-back home games against the Greensboro Swarm: a 108-105 OT win on Thursday and 105-96 loss on Friday that was never as close as the final score indicated.

Two-way players led the way on Thursday. Devontae Cacok — who made his NBA season debut in San Antonio against the Wizards and quickly notched a bucket, assist and two rebounds — had a dominant double-double with 24 points and 18 rebounds on 9-17 shooting. Joe Wieskamp had a huge shooting night from outside, hitting 6-7 from three — including the one that would force OT — for 22 points. Finally, Josh Primo had a decent game with 19 points on 8-22 shooting, but he also went just 1-10 from three.

Friday’s rematch didn’t go nearly as well, as Austin was down 30-13 after the first quarter and 59-32 at the half. Despite an admirable effort in the second half, which the Spurs won 64-46, it was just too much to overcome. Primo had a much better showing in this one, rediscovering his touch from outside with 27 points on 10-18 shooting, including 5-6 from three. Cacok posted yet another 24-10 double-double (he’s looking more and more like a player who is above the G League), but Wieskamp had just 7 points without any threes in this one.

The Austin Spurs sit at 3-5 for the season and fifth in the South Division. They will travel to Frisco to take on the Texas Legends on Thursday and Saturday next week.

