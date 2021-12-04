Spurs release some H-E-B behind the scenes footage

The first H-E-B commercial of the season aired during the San Antonio Spurs season opener against the Orlando Magic.

And thus far, only one other spot has been released.

After brainstorming the making of a commercial as their commercial, the highly anticipated spots went in a different direction, creating the hype line-up featuring Derrick White, Jakob Poeltl, and Keldon Johnson. The introduction of H-E-B team members took the “fun” level of these yearly spots to a new high.

Though there has yet to be a follow up spot (there are usually a half-dozen each season including the famous Spurs Retirement Club), the Spurs Twitter posted a “behind the scenes look at the making of the first spot.

Can we get these guys on the big screen, please?



Check out all the behind the scenes fun with Derrick, Jakob and Keldon during the @HEB commercial shoot pic.twitter.com/7788EuoYLk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 3, 2021

Fans may also remember some teasers to the lead off commercial when the team celebrated Keldon’s birthday on set.

These guys seem to be having fun both on and off the court this week. let’s hope tonight, the Good Guys can keep the party train rolling.

Go Spurs Go!

