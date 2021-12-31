Report: Becky Hammon closing in on becoming the new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces

After seven and a half years of being an assistant coach for the Spurs, Becky Hammon looks set to leave San Antonio to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in a landmark deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Las Vegas Aces were formerly the San Antonio Stars, where Hammon played for seven seasons. She had her jersey retired by the franchise, which had the second best record in the league last season under Bill Laimbeer, who will now transition to a front office position.

The five-year deal will be the richest in WNBA history for a head coach. Despite the signing being reported now, Hammon will finish the season out with the Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to reports, Becky was also being courted by the New York Liberty, the other team she played for in her WNBA career.

Here at Pounding the Rock we would like to congratulate Becky on her incredible new opportunity and thank her for the years she spent helping the San Antonio Spurs.