Michelle Beadle sits down with Tre Jones

During the Spurs Season of Giving, second year guard Tre Jones took some families to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio to go ice skating presented by the Rotary Club. On that day, Jones took a few moments to sit with the newest member of the Spurs broadcast team Michelle Beadle.

During a recent game, a few moments of the interview were played curing a commercial break. The Spurs have released the full interview on YouTube.

You can watch it below:

The two talked about moving to Texas, the Spurs way, fatherhood (Jones’ daughter just turned one earlier this month), and the best way to make s’mores.

Enjoy a little insight into one of the Spurs most exciting prospects.

Happy New Year! If you are going out tonight, stay safe and play nice with the other children.

