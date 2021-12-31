It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Covid has been playing havoc with the NBA lately, the game against the Heat was canceled on Wednesday, and the Grizzlies at the time of writing have enough players to play a game, but will have to play with a very short rotation if the game goes off as plan, because a lot of players will be out due to health and safety protocols. But with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane available, they will still be formidable. The Spurs are missing Dejounte Murray and Devontae Cacok on Covid protocols, and Lonnie Walker IV might miss the game with a sore knee, but with Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp with the team, they will have a lot of talent available tonight. The Grizzlies have been extremely good lately, and Ja Morant has been making a strong case for going to the All Star game this year with his clutch play lately. Bane has been a Spurs killer in the past, so the Spurs will have to play a complete game tonight to get a win on the road.

Game Prediction:

Grizz, the Memphis mascot, will wear pants tonight, unlike the pantsless Spurs mascot.

You shouldn’t pick a fight with Mr. Banner

Because even if he’s really busy

He gets mad when you hit him with a spanner

And he might even toss a Grizzly

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

December 31, 2021 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.