Watch: Manu Ginobili analyzes his 2014 Finals dunk over Chris Bosh

The San Antonio Spurs have an extensive history of success and pick plays in the NBA playoffs, but perhaps none are more memorable than Manu Ginobili’s huge dunk over Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2014 NBA Finals in the midst of a championship-winning 39-15 run.

Recently, Manu took the time to watch the play again and discuss what it meant to him and the Spurs; it was a release of anger of what had happened in the previous Finals and showed both him and the team that they had the resolve to finish it off this time and win the trophy. For some extra fun, he also describes his celebration with Tim Duncan, which generated some amusing GIFs at the time for how easily his hand slid off of Manu’s rapidly balding head.

As another added bonus, Manu mentions he was “hurt” at the time in reference the team still mentally aching from 2013, but some may recall that he truly was hurt in the physical sense, as his exit physical revealed he had been playing with a stress fracture in his right leg (you know, the one he launched off of for that dunk). Nothing was going to stop him or the Spurs from winning that year, not even a fractured leg.