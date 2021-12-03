Pop is nineteen wins from the top

Perhaps the Spurs are beginning to turn a corner this season. An impressive win against the Portland Trail Blazers (sans Damian Lillard) also puts the Spurs one win over Rip City all time which means the Spurs have a lifetime winning record against every team in the NBA.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs nineteen more wins to pass both Lenny Wilkins and Don Nelson.

[Note on the cover photo: Luka Samanic is one of two Spurs players to wear #19 and there were literally no photos available in the database with Pop and Luka together. Maybe that says something about why his fate was sealed this offseason?]

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Saturday when the Spurs face the Warriors on the second game of this road trip in Golden State.

Go Spurs Go!

