Report: Tonight’s Spurs-Heat game has been postponed

It was bound to happen eventually. It was reported earlier today that the Miami Heat were short the required eight players to field a team in tonight’s game vs. the Spurs due to COVID Health and Safety protocols and injuries. The NBA had instructed them to call up three players from the Austin Spurs to meet the minimum requirement. Unfortunately, it appears they have been unable to come up with enough players, making this the 10th NBA game to be postponed this season.

The NBA has postponed the Heat-Spurs game in San Antonio tonight, source tells ESPN. Heat are short the required eight available players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

While Austin Spur Aric Holman had accepted the call and was on his way, apparently the Heat couldn’t get anyone else, and KZ Okpala being a late scratch with a sprained wrist was the straw that broke the camel’s back. (It’s worth noting the G League is on a holiday hiatus until Jan. 5, so it’s possible no one else was close enough to San Antonio to get here in time.)

For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray and Devontae Cacok are in Health and Safety Protocols, and Lonnie Walker had been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game with a right knee contusion. Hopefully there isn’t any more spread among the Spurs, whose next game is on Friday, Dec. 31 in Memphis against the Grizzlies, followed by a back-to-back in Detroit on Saturday.

There is no word on when Heat @ Spurs will be replayed.