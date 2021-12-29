Jock Landale promotes “Operation Warm”

Australian big man and San Antonio Spurs rookie Jock Landale has joined the community service aspect of the Silver & Black with the creation of “Operation Warm.”

Dude is already making an impact in the community!



Spurs' Jock Landale hosting coat drive for San Antonio community https://t.co/Gs2wol4YLN #nba75 #porvida #nbatwitter — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 25, 2021

Landale is raising $1000 for new coats for the community through “Operation Warm” for the winter season for families and kids in need.

His donation page reads:

“Help Me Reach My Goal of Raising $1,000 to Provide Brand-New Coats to San Antonio Children in Need

In our communities, nearly one in five children live in need. For their families, paying for food, housing, heat and healthcare takes priority.

Your gift could make this kind of impact on a child in your community:

“When I got home, I was so happy about my new coat. I wanted it because I didn’t ever have one. My brand new coat makes me feel so proud of myself.”

Your donation will bring warmth, confidence, and hope to children living in need in our area.

Just $25 provides one brand-new coat for a child in need.”

To support Operation warm and join in Landale’s cause and make a donation visit HERE.

