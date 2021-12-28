The Spurs’ valiant efforts fall short as the Jazz strike back

War! Not really, but that’s how Episode III: Revenge of the Sith started, and I always yelled back, “What is it good for? Absolutely nothin’!”

The good guys, however, found out that their defense was good for something. But the offense could not penetrate the Jazz’s defense of that magnitude. And on the heels of a back-to-back, you could say it was a trap. I think now is the appropriate time to propose that the city of New Orleans gets the Jazz team name back, and the NBA should rebrand Utah as the Utah Scruffy-Looking Nerd Herders.

Monday night, Derrick White led the team with 21 points, 8 assists and 3 steals. Doug McDermott poured in 17 points of his own while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Here, Derrick White is showing off some fancy footwork. I haven’t seen moves this fancy since Darth Maul dueled with Obi-Wan Kenobi. With Dejounte Murray out, White orchestrated the Spurs offense efficiently, but they definitely missed Murray’s presence.

Patience you must have, @Dwhite921!



Back-to-back buckets from Derrick to close out the first half

Lonnie Walker IV took on the Death Star and snuck the ball through an exhaust port only two meters wide—like shooting womp rats in Beggar’s Canyon. Although Walker is averaging 11.2 points per game, exactly what he averaged last season, it feels like he’s more consistent and aggressive this year. Of course, there are plenty of games left in the season for Walker to improve upon those numbers.

Speaking of the Death Star, I wonder whether being a big giant laser operator for Bally Sports comes with dental?

Safe to say our broadcast crew is ready for Star Wars Night!



Tune into @BallySportsSA now

Devin Vassell dunks the ball like any human does, with two hands. Unless, you’re Darth Vader then it’s just the one hand. Vassell led the bench last night with 11 points and is settling in his role as the Spurs’ sixth man. You know who wouldn’t accept being a bench player? Darth Vader.

DEV HAD THE HIGH GROUND



Nasty putback from @Yvngdevo!

Jakob Poeltl displayed some speed in the open court and smartly gave the ball up to a streaking Devin Vassell. Quite frankly, the Spurs big man looked like a Bantha barreling down the dunes of Tatooine, and I loved seeing every second of that wonderful sequence.

Jock Londale is out there waiting with open arms for the open three from Lonnie Walker like I am out here waiting with open arms for an epic political thriller that takes place on the forest moon of Endor starring the Ewoks. Spurs fans calling on Coach Popovich to give the Aussie more playing time are getting their wish to the tune of Londale averaging 14+ minutes in the last four games.

No one runs a better give-and-go than Jock Londale and Devin Vassell, except maybe Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi did back on Cato Neimoidia. Though you won’t see betrayal nor will you see the second-year swingman taking the high ground and turning the rookie center into a cauterized tree stump any time soon.

Episode 27: Return of the Rudy Gay.

Once a Spur, always a Spur



Welcome back to San Antonio, @RudyGay!

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.