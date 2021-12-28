 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spurs Season of Giving continued with basketball hoop drop off

Two local charities were visited by members of the Siver & Black

By Jeph Duarte
San Antonio Spurs v Denver Nuggets - Game One Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

During the month of December, the San Antonio Spurs took time to give back during eight different community events as part of the Season of Giving. The Season of Giving, a five-week celebration during the holiday season, is when NBA teams give back by supporting community organizations.

Each of the events covered is tied to an organization or cause important to the players participating. The Spurs continue to connect with local families and spread holiday cheer off the court.

“We’re fortunate to be a part of the San Antonio community and that means we are there for our own,” said Brian Wright, Spurs General Manager. “I’m proud to see our players step up to support causes that matter to them and the people who live here, especially during the holidays. It’s important to all of us in the Spurs Family to support the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl distributed new basketball goals from Academy Sports + Outdoors to the San Antonio Children’s Bereavement Center while Devin Vassell and Zach Collins visited Roy Maas Youth Alternatives.

