It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Jazz

It wasn’t all that fair, the [mostly] healthy Spurs against the decimated remains of the Pistons, but it was efficient, as the Spurs put them away 144-109 last night. Whenever you think that a good performance in the G-League translates into a good NBA performance, you can refer to last night’s game, as the Piston G-Leaguers couldn’t stay on the court with the Spurs roster. But they kept fighting, and it was an entertaining game, especially when Primo and Wieskamp got extended minutes of game experience so that Pop could yell at them for an 8-second violation with a 30+ point lead.

Tonight’s game isn’t going to be quite as easy. The Jazz are missing Donovan Mitchell with a back injury, and that makes up for the loss of Dejounte Murray to health and safety protocols. The last time these two teams played, it took an incredible last second levitation layup by Lonnie Walker over Rudy Gobert’s outstretched arms to secure the win for the Silver and Black. Similar heroics might be required again for the Spurs to secure a win, but the team is ready and willing, and confidence is sky high. Let’s cheer for another win, so the Spurs can equal their longest win streak of the year, and stay in contention for a play-in spot.

Game Prediction:

Lonnie Walker IV will defy gravity four times during regulation play tonight.

It’s not easy to play Jazz

With the interplay of themes

It not a idea so much as

A way to play your dreams

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

December 27, 2021 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.