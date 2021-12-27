What we learned from the Spurs’ win over the Pistons

And so this was Christmas…

As always, my wife and I spent Christmas Eve at home. We cooked (which means: she cooks while I test the Chablis – both, as always, leading to first-class respectively “premier cru” results), then we ate, then we gave each other presents. I got a copy of the book “Watching Basketball Like a Genius” by Nick Greene, the first of three basketball-related gifts I got this year.

Usually, we visit my wife’s parents on Christmas Day and mine on Boxing Day. It was the other way around this year. So, around lunchtime on Saturday we arrived at my parents’ home. Which is where and when I got my second basketball-related gift – a black Tim Duncan jersey from the 1998-99 season with the letters and numbers in fiesta colors. What I didn’t get, though, was time to spend with my first basketball-related gift, Nick Greene’s book. Here’s why …

That time after lunch on Christmas when everyone dozes off, or does their own thing, or the dishes? It wasn’t happening. Frankly, it wasn’t a surprise. As per usual, the younger of my two nieces required my full attention. Hide & Seek was stopped prematurely by rain, but my niece had plenty of ideas what else to do for the remainder of the day. She fell asleep some time between 9 and 10 in the evening, while we were watching an animated Grinch movie. I went to bed not even an hour later, thinking one thing: Let’s see if I can read enough in the next 24 hours so I can watch the game against the Pistons “like a genius”.

I went to my room. The room I had slept in the first 20 years of my life. I was in that room once or twice this year, but I hadn’t slept in it in ages. Once in bed, I grabbed the book. But I was quite simply too tired (thanks, niece!) to read past the prologue. No problem, I thought. Plenty of time to read at my wife’s parents’ home tomorrow – during that time when everyone dozes off, or does their own thing, or the dishes. Smiling, I wanted to switch off the bedside lamp. But just as I grabbed the cable, I saw something in the cupboard next to the bed. Something you could only see in the position I was in. Something I hadn’t seen in, what, 20 years? Something I had no idea still existed. What I saw was the third basketball-related “gift” I got.

These are the cards I collected as a kid during my first year as an NBA fan, 1993. The first printed information I ever got about the San Antonio Spurs. The first time I ever got in touch with “stats”. No internet in those days. I was in fifth grade, 10 years old, and I only had a couple of weeks’ worth of English lessons under my belt.

To cut a long story short, when we were at my wife’s parents’ home yesterday, I didn’t continue to read Nick Greene’s book. I spent hours looking at the cards I collected in 1993.

So, dear Pounders, I’m afraid I’ll have to postpone my first “What We Learned … through the eyes of a genius” for some time.

My takeaways: