San Antonio dunks all over Detroit

Sound the alarm — the Spurs are on a three-game win streak for the second time this year. San Antonio dusted the Detroit Pistons on Sunday for a new season-high scoring total, winning 144-109.

You have to feel a little bad for Dwayne Casey, whose roster has been vacuumed away by the health and safety protocols. He was supposed to be coaching a bunch of young and fun up-and-comers — not unlike the Spurs — headlined by the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Instead, he’s having to rely on meaningful minutes from guys like Jamorko Pickett, who played in just his fifth career game on Sunday and missed all seven of his shots. Sheesh.

San Antonio had its first encounter with the protocol plague that’s been taking the league by storm as Dejounte Murray had his name added to the list ahead of the game. Still, the Silver and Black had no sweat dealing with Detroit, essentially putting on their own dunk contest. The Spurs lead the league averaging 54.8 points in the paint per game. They scored 72 against the Pistons.

Like, you just know something’s not right when DOUG MCDERMOTT gets a poster like this with nobody near the rim.

Really though, it was that kind of night for just about everybody.

Derrick White took over at point guard with DJ out and excelled as a willing facilitator. He only took three shots and made one while hitting 5-of-5 at the free throw line (he’s made 39 of his last 40) to finish with seven points, but dished out a career-high 10 assists with just two turnovers. Five different players finished the night in double digits and another six others were only a point or two away.

POELTL JAM pic.twitter.com/Oa2Jf4KRso — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 27, 2021

Keldon Johnson led the team with 27 points, followed by Jock Landale who dropped a career-high 18 while shining again as the No. 2 center. (Side note: Jock needs a nickname. He’s big, he shoots 3s, he’s from Australia, his given name has pun potential — the pieces are there.)

Pop also gave the fans a belated Christmas present, unleashing Josh Primo on the poor Pistons. Primo hit three treys off the bench and is it just me or are these not the best 3-pointers you’ve ever seen in your life? It’s just something about the way the ball whips through the net. It hits different.

.@JoshuaPrimo4 came in ready to hoop!!



the triple and the dish right away off the bench! pic.twitter.com/e4iFVkmeEl — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 27, 2021

THREE-MO!



Josh had 3 triples, 5 reb, 2 ast & 1 stl in just 15 min to close out the win!! pic.twitter.com/IseD8Nuao3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 27, 2021

San Antonio has a quick turnaround, playing in a SEGABABA against the Utah Jazz on Monday at 7:30 p.m., so make sure to watch the full game highlights from the win over Detroit before then.