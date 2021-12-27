Pop is twelve wins from being crowned “all-time”

Last night the Silver & Black brought home the “W” in a drubbing against a depleted Detroit Pistons. The unfortunate Pistons had only nine players (one of whom had signed a 10-day contract just hours before). Their bigger name players unavailable, the team sported mostly G-League and 10-day players, and the Spurs took advantage leding by double-digits most of the way and leaving Detroit with no hope of catching up.

The victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs twelve more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only nine to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight when the Spurs host the Utah Jazz on Star Wars Night at the AT&T Center. If you are there, look for me in section 200 (probably dressed as Chewbacca).

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

