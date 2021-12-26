It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pistons

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The last time the Spurs played a struggling team with a lot of players missing due to health and safety protocols, they played a soft and disinterested game early, and let the Sacramento Kings dominate them, when they should have been able to close them out if they had jumped on them early. Maybe it was a lesson that they needed to learn, because the next two games by the Silver and Black were superlative, routing the Clippers and Lakers, by 24 and 28 points, respectively. If the Spurs can maintain the focus they showed in the arena formerly known as the Staples Center (now informally known as the KBD Center), they should take care of the Pistons easily. But we all know how inconsistent this team has been, and a get back game after the Christmas break is probably prime territory for a letdown, and if Pop can’t get his message through to the young guys, it might be time for another Popovich halftime lecture. My expectation is that the Spurs will be ready tonight, and take care of the Pistons, and get some rest for the starters late so they can be fresh for tomorrow night’s rematch against the Jazz. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Keita Bates-Diop will receive a standing ovation from the AT&T Center crowd.

Inside the internal combustion engine

The connecting rod and the wrist pin

Transmit power beyond comprehension

From the burning flame atop the piston

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

December 26, 2021 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



