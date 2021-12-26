Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

If you look at the NBA standings right now you’ll notice something kind of weird. You’ll see the top five teams in the Western Conference all with green, positive point differentials — not too weird. And you’ll see a sea of red, negative point differentials from the teams below them — also not weird.

But if you look really, really hard, go full Byakugan and squint at the team just above the thick black line that represents the cut-off for the NBA’s play-in tournament, you’ll notice that San Antonio is currently in 10th place in the West has the fifth-best point differential (+0.9) in the conference. Holy moly.

The Spurs had an overall successful west coast road trip, beating all the teams they were supposed to lose to and losing to the one they were supposed to beat. After going 3-1 on the trip, the Silver and Black now return to San Antonio for a three-game homestand, beginning with the worst team in the league that’s missing four starters.

Detroit Pistons (5-26) @ San Antonio Spurs (13-18)

December 26, 2021 | 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Pistons Injuries: Kelly Olynyk (Out — Knee), Jerami Grant (Out — Thumb), Cade Cunningham (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Saben Lee (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Killian Hayes (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Isaiah Stewart (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Rodney McGruder (Out — COVID-19 Protocols)

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins (Out — Ankle), Josh Primo (Out — On Assignment), Joe Wieskamp (Out — Two Way), Devontae Cacok (Out — Two Way)

What to watch for