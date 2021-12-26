Spurs and Pizza Hut team up for Spurs Youth Basketball League

I saw the commercial featuring Devin Vassell Monday night during the Spurs impressive victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pizza Hut is the presenting sponsor of the Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL). With your support, Pizza Hut is excited to continue their commitment to the league and the youth in our community. When you order from a San Antonio area Pizza Hut between now and January 9, a portion of the proceeds will go directly to benefit SYBL. This is an easy way for the community to support the long-standing, low cost youth basketball league, which has helped more than 400,000 children since it began in 1990. Find your local Pizza Hut.

In the past, other players have been involved. In particular, Pop has spoken up for the SYBL.

The youth league is an effort close to Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich’s heart, who founded the league in 1990 with Kids Sports Network president and founder, Frank Martin. It was created not only to promote youth basketball in the San Antonio area, but also to provide a safe space for economically disadvantaged youth to spend their free time. SYBL is a part of Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E).

Participants play basketball and improve their athletic skills while learning teamwork, leadership, cooperation and discipline from SYBL coaches. Pizza Hut, who delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world and has become the most recognized pizza restaurant in the world, has been involved with the SYBL since its initial launch 31 years ago.

“This historic league represents our continued commitment to kids in our community and our goal of creating leaders and legacies throughout San Antonio,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for SS&E. “We’re honored to offer this program to children in our community thanks to partners like Pizza Hut. While they’re learning how to play on the court, what we love doing most is coaching and developing these kids with life skills for their futures.”

Spurs Give is the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since 1988, they have invested $28 million in the San Antonio community. Through our grants and impact programs (of which I have personally benefited with my students), lives are changed.

