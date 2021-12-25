Pop is thirteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

Let’s address the elephant in the room. There has only been one Spurs player to wear #13, and that was James Silas, who never even played during the Popovich era. We could have gone with a photo of Silas for Spurs sake, or a photo of Pop with someone like PG-13 or Harden for numbers sake, but that just didn’t seem to be the most pure way to do this.

Went with simple addition. 12 + 1 = 13. Thank you LaMarcus (who will not get a shout out over Bruce Bowen) and Kyle Anderson (who will definitely not edge out Lonnie Walker IV).

For those who thought Danny Green should have been front and center #14, let me remind you Danny Green won a title as #4. That, and his name cannot be mispronounced as “turkey glue.” But I digress...

At this point, the San Antonio Spurs are halfway to the goal of getting Pop 26 wins this season, and the season is not quite yet halfway over. It’s looking good for Pop and the all-time regular season wins record.

Last night the Silver & Black shined in Tinseltown against LeBron James and the guys who weren’t lucky enough to be out with health and safety protocols. It was the first time since the 2007 NBA Finals that the Spurs opponent truly looked like James was the only viable player on the floor. The aging Lakers (who resemble more of an All-Star team from 2014 than an title contender) were running on fumes throughout, and once again the Spurs — decked out in the Fiesta best — brought home the W,

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs to match his thirteen with a baker’s dozen more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only ten to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

Merry Christmas, Pounders, the Spurs are off today, I hope you and yours are enjoying a day to relax.

The next opportunity will take place tomorrow when the Spurs host the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are 5-26, which should give any team who just smacked both Los Angeles teams reason to think twice before taking this game for granted.

It is also the first night of a back-to-back, so there may be line-up alterations in anticipation of the Utah Jazz coming in on Spurs Star Wars night. If you haven’t gotten your PtR special, treat yourself to a Life Day gift now. May the force be with the Silver & Black.

Seasons Greetings and Go Spurs Go!

