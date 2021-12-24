Happy birthday to Josh Primo

The youngest member of the 2021 NBA Draft is also one of the most exciting to don a Spurs uniform this season. His name is chanted at every opportunity and he has all the makings of a spark off the bench and an instant contributor.

Today, Josh Primo turns nineteen. Seems too young to be so focused and talented, but here he is. What were you doing at nineteen?

Whether he is tearing it up with the G-League affiliate Austin Spurs or making a case to move from garbage time to off the bench rotation, Josh Primo has something special going on.

He has tapped into the Spurs “youth movement” (which without him might need a different name) and excited fans.

Happy birthday, Josh, may you be in a silver & black uniform for a long, long time.

