It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Lakers

The final game to be played in the Staples Center is tonight, and it features the young and inconsistent Spurs against the old and inconsistent Lakers. The arena isn’t being torn down, it’s just going to be renamed as The Crypto Dot Com Center for a new sponsor, Crypto.com. Sports has always been a good way to lose money, and now there’s at least one more way to do it. But the Spurs have serious business tonight, to try to get of the pattern of alternating wins and losses that have pretty much dominated the month of December for them. A win tonight will make a bit of history for the Spurs as they can become the final team to win a game at Staples. Let’s brew up a pot of coffee and watch tonight’s late game, and Dejounte must dominate Russell.

Game Prediction:

This game will end before midnight, Central Standard Time.

Closing time at Staples

Start firing up the Crypto

It’s time to clear the tables

And leave the Lakers with zippo

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

December 23, 2021 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



