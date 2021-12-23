Get yourself a Spurs-themed license plate

Via a Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled the latest addition to the popular 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Fiesta® collection – a new custom license plate. Spurs fanatics can rep their favorite team on the go with the striking turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors on an eye-catching new license plate design. The reimagined license plate design gives drivers a new way to take the City Edition for a spin. Fiesta® stripes, a tribal pattern and the Spurs primary logo pop on the plate’s black background, echoing the collection’s mix of vintage and contemporary vibes.

The new design is the second edition of the Spurs customized plate that was first introduced in 2011. It should come as no surprise to Pounders that the Spurs template is the top selling NBA plate in the My Plates program, which is for vehicles registered in Texas.

Visit myplates.com/go/spurs for information. Pricing starts at $50 per year or $35 per year for a five-year term.

I still have a hole in Christmas list if anyone is doing some last minute shopping.

