Keldon Johnson kicks the Season of Giving into overdrive by dressing as Santa Claus

During the month of December, the San Antonio Spurs will take time to give back during eight different community events as part of the Season of Giving. The Season of Giving, a five-week celebration during the holiday season, is when NBA teams give back by supporting community organizations.

Each of the events covered is tied to an organization or cause important to the players participating. The Spurs continue to connect with local families and spread holiday cheer off the court.

“We’re fortunate to be a part of the San Antonio community and that means we are there for our own,” said Brian Wright, Spurs General Manager. “I’m proud to see our players step up to support causes that matter to them and the people who live here, especially during the holidays. It’s important to all of us in the Spurs Family to support the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

On a balmy Tuesday afternoon (more fit early autumn than a week-and-a-half before Christmas) Keldon Johnson donned the most famous of holiday outfits and took on the role of St. Nick as he treated some Westside families (near his beloved Lanier) to holiday cheer.

“It’s great, I got my whole outfit on, my costume. have a great time. Blessing to be here, blessing to be able to help some families out, see their faces...it makes my day.”

KJ delivered gifts for their tree as well as Spurs tickets to fifteen families. When Keldon was informed that he was sitting in one of the poorest zip codes in San Antonio, he responded:

“It’s definitely big giving back to people that really need it. This is surprising to some people, this really helps them out so they can make their kids have a great Christmas. You can really tell when you see their faces, how much they appreciate it...how happy the kids are, makes my day, makes my Christmas.”

“It’s huge giving back to the community without each and every person in the San Antonio community, the Spurs wouldn’t be who they are. I really embrace that.”

