Pop is fourteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmastime for the San Antonio Spurs! The Spurs pulled off an impressive win in Los Angeles against the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back (SEGABABA).

Last night the Silver & Black took care of business against the —. (highlight/thought)

Dejounte Murray tallied his 6th triple-double of the season,pushing him past The Admiral David Robinson and Johnny Moore who both had five in a season during their respective tenures with the Spurs.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs fourteen more wins to pass both Don Nelson, and only eleven to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Thursday when the Spurs finish this road trip with a final night in Los Angeles as the good guys face LeBron James and the Lakers.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.