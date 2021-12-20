It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Here we are again, after the Spurs got our hopes up with an inspiring comeback win against one of the best teams in the league, followed by a soft and disappointing loss to a struggling team with a Covid-depleted roster. The most consistent thing about the 2020-2021 San Antonio Spurs has been their inconsistency. Which might be a good thing for tonight, because nobody wants to see the Spurs play tonight like they played last night against the Kings. The Clippers are likely to be missing Paul George tonight, so if the team shows up and plays with intensity, this is a good opportunity for a win. Let’s brew a pot of coffee and stay up late to watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

This game will end after midnight, Central Standard Time.

Baby, I want to stay up late

Watch me some Spurs basketball

I think I could be feeing great

If they could just get one blasted call

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

December 20, 2021 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.