Dejounte Murray shows out in Spurs loss to the Kings

The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t maintain their momentum as they fell flat versus the shorthanded Sacramento Kings on Sunday, failing to capitalize on what was perhaps the most winnable matchup of their ongoing four-game Western Conference road trip.

Dejounte Murray was up to his usual stat-stuffing shenanigans, recording a team-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Lonnie Walker IV and Bryn Forbes combined for 37 points off the bench, and Keldon added 16 points.

Lonnie Walker IV has steadily broken out of his shooting slump over the last week, and the fourth-year guard kept things going against the Kings as he got an extremely fortunate bounce on a pull-up midrange jumper.

Jock Landale hasn’t seen many NBA minutes since signing in San Antonio this Summer, but the rookie center stayed prepared for action and rattled home a pick-and-pop three-pointer from right above the break.

Though Jakob Poeltl had arguably his worst contest of the season versus Sacramento, the towering Austrian displayed his offensive versatility with a pinpoint pass to Keita Bates-Diop after corralling an offensive rebound.

crafty dish from Jak! pic.twitter.com/5dPbl1gM6e — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 19, 2021

Landale continued providing the Spurs a much-needed spark off the pine as he put in the extra effort to break up a lob which ultimately ended with Dejounte Murray hitting Bryn Forbes for a catch-and-shoot triple.

J CK ➡️ F RB3S pic.twitter.com/32sk6T7OXa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 20, 2021

A few possessions later, Dejounte got San Antonio Spurs alumnus Chimezie Metu off his feet before locating a furiously cutting Bryn Forbes for a wide-open reverse layup with a precision midair dime.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson crowded Metu along the right baseline, forcing the big man into a turnover that concluded with a pair of fastbreak points for the Silver and Black courtesy of a Vassell finger roll.

defense ➡️ offense on the SA fast break! pic.twitter.com/MxvM3QOVOq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 20, 2021

San Antonio then converted defense into offense again as Derrick White chased down Tristan Thompson, coming up with a tremendous block that went the other way for a resounding rim-rocker from Keldon Johnson.

The Big Body has been one of the best standstill long-range shooters in the NBA since rediscovering his stroke in November, and he punished a scrambling Kings defense with an uncontested spot-up three.

And as always, here are the full-game highlights.