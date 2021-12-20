Zach Collins contributes to the Spurs Season of Giving

During the month of December, the San Antonio Spurs will take time to give back during eight different community events as part of the Season of Giving. The Season of Giving, a five-week celebration during the holiday season, is when NBA teams give back by supporting community organizations.

Each of the events covered is tied to an organization or cause important to the players participating. The Spurs continue to connect with local families and spread holiday cheer off the court.

“We’re fortunate to be a part of the San Antonio community and that means we are there for our own,” said Brian Wright, Spurs General Manager. “I’m proud to see our players step up to support causes that matter to them and the people who live here, especially during the holidays. It’s important to all of us in the Spurs Family to support the communities where we live, learn, work and play.”

Although he has yet to suit up, Zach Collins appreciates the value of community service to his new home.

“I’ve had a lot of time since I’ve been rehabbing I’ve been able to stay back on the road...I’ve had a bunch of time to give back and get involved and just kind of get to know the community a little better. I like to know where I am playing and the people in it. I know how great the Spurs culture is and immerse myself in it.”

Collins spend December 14th at Sun Valley Elementary with the students who received a pep rally courtesy of Whatabuger’s “Whatcha Reading?” program.

“We were celebrating some kids out here who won a reading competition and we were able to recognize all the minutes they were getting in.”

The Coyote, Whataburger’s mascot Whataguy, and the Spurs Hype Squad joined Collins in hosting a party at the campus that included swag bags, games, t-shirts, and merriment for all involved in helping the school surpass 20,000 minutes of logged reading time.

Next up: Santa Keldon came to town

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.