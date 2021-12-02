It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are now in possession of their longest win streak of the season, with two straight, against the Celtics and Wizards. In fact, 5 of the Spurs’ 6 wins are against Eastern Conference teams, with the sole Western Conference win being a blowout of the Sacramento Kings where the Spurs shot lights-out and scored a season-high 136 points. That kind of offensive showing might be needed tonight to overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, who are are 11-11 on the season, but 10-1 at home. After tonight’s game, they head to San Francisco and face the Warriors on Saturday, so tonight might be the best shot for a win in the current West Coast road trip.

Game Prediction:

Gregg Popovich will yell some words at a referee, a player, and a fan.

We’re going on a road trip

Remember to pack some razors

Don’t fall into panic’s grip

We’re gonna have to play the Blazers

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

November 29, 2021 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: NBATV, KENS 5



