Bryn Forbes stopped to offer a Spurs fan help changing his tire

The official Spurs Twitter account posted a video of Bryn Forbes reacting to some messages and tweets in which he was mentioned.

: Bryn Edition @BrynjForbes reacts to some of your nice messages on the timeline!#PorVida pic.twitter.com/njPp06Mpt0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 1, 2021

The former Michigan State Spartan pulled off to the side of the road on his commute home recently to check on a driver who had a flat tire. Although the driver didn’t need help, he recognized Forbes and shared with his friend who just happened to be a former Pounding the Rock contributor.

Pretty Spursy thing to stop and offer help to someone who might be in distress. But what else could we expect from someone as community oriented as Forbes (who was part of yesterday’s Open Thread regarding the volunteer work he and the San Antonio Spurs did at the S. A. Food Bank)?

Good on ya, Sparty!

