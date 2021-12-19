Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Kings with a tooth infection

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s contest against the Sacramento Kings as he deals with a tooth infection.

Nagging right knee soreness forced the 30-year-old long-range specialist to miss seven games earlier this season. Though the Spurs haven’t given a timetable for his return, Doug shouldn’t remain on the sidelines for long.

McDermott is one of seven Spurs averaging double-digit points per game (11.0), and he is third on the team in three-point attempts (5.1) and three-point percentage (39.8%).

The Silver and Black are coming off an impressive nail-biting victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday, and losing the sharpshooting forward could be a massive hit to their low-volume beyond the arc attack.

Sacramento enters this matchup without De’Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Alex Len, and Richaun Holmes after COVID-19 protocols have left their roster shorthanded.