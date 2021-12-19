It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have to be on an emotional high this week, after defeating the Utah Jazz on Friday night with a clutch Lonnie Walker IV hanging layup over Rudy Gobert’s outstretched arms. The Kings’ roster is decimated with Covid for tonight’s game, but like any NBA team, they still have plenty of talent to wreck any opponent that doesn’t play with intensity and focus. This is a game the Spurs ought to win if they keep their wits around them, which is exactly why I’m worried about the outcome. Remember, the same team that pulled out an inspiring win against the Jazz got routed by a mediocre Hornets team just a few days before. Which team will show up this afternoon in the Golden 1 Center? I’m counting on the good Spurs, and you should too. Let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

Drew Eubanks will play 48 minutes.

Don’t fear the Omicron

Or the Sacramento Kings

Playing in Golden One

They don’t have rings

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

December 19, 2021 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



