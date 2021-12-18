What we learned from the Spurs’ win over the Jazz

What to expect when a sub-400 Spurs team travels to take on, as they’ve often been called, “a regular-season win machine” like the Utah Jazz in December, at altitude in front of that notoriously noisy Salt Lake City crowd where visitors get blown out and hopes for pulling out a close win go to die? Well, not that much, to be honest.

Going into the game, what I was most interested in was: How will the Spurs’ starters do against the Jazz’ starters? Because, with a bit of fantasy, the Spurs’ starting five is a bit like the Jazz’ starting five — at least in an embryonic state.

Their best players play the 1, 2, and 5 positions. And while Jakob Pöltl is one of the better rim protectors in the league, Rudy Gobert is the very best rim protector in the league. Mike Conley is the sort of player Dejounte Murray will hopefully turn into. Granted, Mitchell and White are rather different. White will probably never be the offensive force that Mitchell is. And Mitchell will probably never be the defender that White is. But as for the 3 and 4 positions, again, the Spurs and Jazz personnel are somewhat similar – a stretch 4 and an undersized 3. The question is: Are the Jazz what this Spurs team could be a couple of years down the road?

The fact that the Jazz – mostly due to Gobert’s struggles in the playoffs – are often not considered true contenders (I guess that’s where the term “regular-season win machine” comes from), shouldn’t put anyone off. First of all, a “regular-season win machine” is nothing to be frowned upon. I can’t see that many empty seats in the AT&T if the Spurs were one – and if it wasn’t for the 5,357 miles between Mainz and San Antonio, I’d certainly be in one this season. Second, who’s to say the Jazz won’t truly compete this season? Everything in any competition is always based on context. Third, I’m only guessing. Let’s focus on what to take away from the fantastic all-round effort the Spurs put up Friday night.