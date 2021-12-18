Pop is fifteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

The Spurs took care of business last night in a barn burner against the Utah Jazz. The first game of their current road trip saw the good guys come back from being seventeen down to take a two-point win.

Last night’s victory brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs fifteen more wins to pass both Don Nelson, and only a dozen to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Sunday evening when the Spurs face the Sacramento Kings on the second game of their road trip.

Go Spurs Go!

