It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

After face-planting at home on Wednesday night against the Hornets, the Spur head out on the road to face the Jazz, who are outstanding on both offense and defense, and one of the West’s strongest contenders, despite being overshadowed in press coverage by the Suns and Warriors. They have one of the most dynamic guards in the league in Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert is probably the best rim protector in the association. Tonight would be a good time for Dejounte Murray to find his defensive mojo, which was definitely missing in action on Wednesday. If Jakob Poeltl can keep pretty even in the center matchup with Rudy, then it will be a win for the Silver and Black, but even if the starters match up well, Utah’s depth might be a problem for the good guys. Let’s see if they can steal one from the Jazz tonight, shall we?

Game Prediction:

In the final analysis, all predictions are incorrect, including this one.

To defeat the Utah Jazz

You must embrace the dulcet tones

Ignore the crowds that Razz

And walk around dem bones

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

December 17, 2021 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.