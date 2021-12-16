The silver linings of the Spurs’ blowout loss to the Hornets

Twenty five. The Spurs shot a perfect 100% from the charity stripe as Bryn Forbes and Derrick White each made all ten of their free throws in last night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Forbes also led the team in scoring with 25 and making 3 out of his 6 three-point attempts. Keldon Johnson had 21 points with 3 made three-pointers. Derrick White poured in 18 along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

What’s the latest anyone has put up a Christmas tree? For us, I’ll tell you when the latest is because we still haven’t put ours up yet. I did take the box out of the garage. For Tre Jones, he demonstrates the best way to put an ornament on top of a tree without a ladder: with a floater in the lane. The ball movement that set up this play was nice too.

Oh Christmas Tre, Oh Christmas Tre

How Lovely Are Thy Floaters @Tre3Jones | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/GEdvjAOGFr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2021

Drew Eubanks never met a block he didn’t like. Here, he got way up and with two hands denied the shot attempt and bounced it off the backboard. It was a crowd pleaser for the people who came out in support of the good guys.

Derrick White continued his solid play tonight. For this play, White took it coast-to-coast and was rewarded with an and-1 for his troubles. Although he shot a perfect 10 for 10 from the line, he most likely would have traded all 10 free throws for more made threes by the team (the good guys only shot 32.4% from downtown last night).

Derrick running the floor!! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/y2hZlPCY05 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2021

Devin Vassell put his jamming shoes on. Keita Bates-Diop sucked the defense in for a bit down low and fed the ball to a cutting Vassell who did the rest.

One-dribble, one-handed jams out in transition are always a favorite. Dejounte Murray starts this sequence and Devin Vassell ends it with authority. If the Spurs decide to burn the tape for this game, maybe they can keep this one clip.

what did the rim do to you @Yvngdevo ?!? pic.twitter.com/OrRyfKG9qW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2021

And turn it into a Christmas or holiday card!

put this on a holiday card!! ✉️ https://t.co/Q0bzA3326G pic.twitter.com/HJeEtwJHXV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 16, 2021

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs take to the road and play the Utah Jazz on Friday, December 17, 2021.